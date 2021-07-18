  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel had joint working dinner VIDEO

    18.07.2021 [14:45]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel have had a joint working dinner.

    According to AZERTAC, the head of state welcomed the President of the European Council.

    President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel then posed for official photos.

    The sides hailed the Azerbaijan-EU political ties and discussed the issues of cooperation in the fields of trade relations, energy security, Southern Gas Corridor and transport. They exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the South Caucasus.

    The head of state informed Charles Michel on the work underway in the liberated lands and pointed out the post-conflict situation.

    As chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel also exchanged views on prospects for relations between the Non-Aligned Movement and the European Union.

    The sides then continued discussions on these issues at an expanded meeting with the participation of delegations.

