  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO

    14.12.2021 [17:40]

    Brussels, December 14, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels, and President of the European Council Charles Michel has met.

    President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

    They then posed for photographs.

    The sides hailed the successful development of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan. They recalled Charles Michel's visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. The EU's support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was pointed out at the meeting.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked Charles Michel for his contribution to these issues.

    They also exchanged views on the trilateral meeting to be held today between the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    The sides also discussed the issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. They held a broad exchange of views on the opening of communications, humanitarian issues and other topics.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [16:31]
    President Ilham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels
    15.12.2021 [15:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Brussels VIDEO
    15.12.2021 [10:26]
    President Ilham Aliyev had joint meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan VIDEO
    14.12.2021 [23:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press conference in Brussels VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO