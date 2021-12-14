President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels VIDEO

Brussels, December 14, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels, and President of the European Council Charles Michel has met.

President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

They then posed for photographs.

The sides hailed the successful development of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan. They recalled Charles Michel's visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. The EU's support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was pointed out at the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Charles Michel for his contribution to these issues.

They also exchanged views on the trilateral meeting to be held today between the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides also discussed the issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. They held a broad exchange of views on the opening of communications, humanitarian issues and other topics.