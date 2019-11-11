President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended tree-planting campaign in Khatai district, Baku

Baku, November 11, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a tree-planting campaign as part of the “Unite for the sake of nature! Unite for the sake of life!” project in new Ganjlik Park built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Khatai district, Baku.

