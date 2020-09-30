  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with wounded servicemen undergoing treatment at Central Military Clinical Hospital of Defense Ministry VIDEO

    30.09.2020 [13:55]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with the servicemen wounded during the Armenian military provocation that launched on September 27 and treated at the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry.

    Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

    The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

