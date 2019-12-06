    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi VIDEO

    06.12.2019 [12:20]

    Shamakhi, December 6, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the landscaping work carried out around the Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi district.

    Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov informed the head of state and first lady of the works done here.

    VIDEO
