    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev VIDEO

    12.12.2020 [11:06]

    Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev as December 12 marks the 17th anniversary of the death of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, world-renowned politician and national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the great leader`s grave.

    The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva put flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Flowers were also put at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

