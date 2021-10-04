  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda district for visit VIDEO

    04.10.2021 [11:44]

    Barda, October 4, AZERTAC

    On October 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda district for a visit.

    The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Barda.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda district for visit VIDEO
