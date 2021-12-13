  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Belgium for working visit to attend 6th Eastern Partnership Summit VIDEO

    13.12.2021 [23:24]

    Brussels, December 13, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Brussels, the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit to attend the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union.

    Azerbaijanis living in Europe welcomed President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in Brussels. They held placards in French and English "Mr. President, welcome!", "European Azerbaijanis greet you!", "Azerbaijan respects common values!", as well as the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

