President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Bilasuvar district for visit VIDEO

Bilasuvar, September 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Iham Aliyev has arrived in Bilasuvar district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Bilasuvar.

Head of Bilasuvar District Executive Authority Mahir Guliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out around the statue and the projects implemented in the district.