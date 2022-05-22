  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Brussels for working visit VIDEO

    22.05.2022 [15:00]

    Brussels, May 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Brussels for working visit VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    22.05.2022 [17:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Charles Michel hold one-on-one meeting TO BE UPDATED
    20.05.2022 [16:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev received ICESCO Director General VIDEO
    19.05.2022 [12:31]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by minister of agriculture and forestry of Turkiye VIDEO
    18.05.2022 [21:00]
    Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum was held in Baku VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Brussels for working visit VIDEO