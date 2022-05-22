President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Brussels for working visit VIDEO

Brussels, May 22, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

