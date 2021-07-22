  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Dashkasan district for visit
    The head of state visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev

    22.07.2021 [13:41]

    Dashkasan, July 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Dashkasan district for a visit.

    The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Dashkasan.

