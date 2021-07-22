Dashkasan, July 22, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Dashkasan district for a visit. The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Dashkasan.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Dashkasan district for visit

The head of state visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter