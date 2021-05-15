President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gabala district for visit VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
15.05.2021 [11:50]
Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Gabala district for a visit.
The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Gabala.
