    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gabala district for visit VIDEO

    15.05.2021 [11:50]

    Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Gabala district for a visit.

    The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Gabala.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gabala district for visit VIDEO
