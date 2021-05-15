President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gabala district for visit VIDEO

Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Gabala district for a visit.

The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Gabala.