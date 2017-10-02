    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gobustan district for visit VIDEO

    02.10.2017 [10:00]

    Gobustan, October 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Gobustan district for a visit.

    The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Gobustan.

    Head of Gobustan District Executive Authority Adil Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out in the park.

