President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Masalli district for visit

Masalli, September 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Masalli district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Masalli.

Head of Masalli District Executive Authority Rafil Huseynov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out around the statue and in the district in recent years.