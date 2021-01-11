President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for working visit on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin VIDEO

Moscow, January 11, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for a working visit on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. At the Vnukovo-2 International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko and other officials.

