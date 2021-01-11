President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for working visit on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
11.01.2021 [13:27]
Moscow, January 11, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for a working visit on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
At the Vnukovo-2 International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko and other officials.
