  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for working visit on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin VIDEO

    11.01.2021 [13:27]

    Moscow, January 11, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for a working visit on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    At the Vnukovo-2 International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for working visit on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    11.01.2021 [18:36]
    Trilateral meeting is being held among Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan VIDEO
    08.01.2021 [11:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting in a video format on results of 2020 VIDEO
    05.01.2021 [16:08]
    President Ilham Aliyev received in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture VIDEO
    03.01.2021 [22:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for working visit on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for working visit on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for working visit on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin VIDEO