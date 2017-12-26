President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit

Moscow, December 26, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has embarked on a working visit to the Russian Federation.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in Moscow to attend an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin greeted President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The CIS heads of state posed together for photographs.

Then the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state was held.