Baku, October 11, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Sochi, Russian Federation, to attend a session of the CIS Council of Heads of State. Governor of Krasnodar region Veniamin Kondratyev, Mayor of Sochi Anatoly Pakhomov and other officials greeted President Ilham Aliyev at the Sochi International Airport.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sochi for visit VIDEO

