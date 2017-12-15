President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sumgayit for visit VIDEO

Sumgayit, December 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sumgayit for a visit.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Sumgayit.

Head of Sumgayit District Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out in the park and in the city.