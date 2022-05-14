President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit

Rize, May 14, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Turkiye for a working visit to attend the inauguration of the Rize-Artvin Airport.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the Rize-Artvin Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state saluted the guard of honor.