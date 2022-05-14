  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit

    14.05.2022 [15:00]

    Rize, May 14, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Turkiye for a working visit to attend the inauguration of the Rize-Artvin Airport.

    A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the Rize-Artvin Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

    President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The head of state saluted the guard of honor.

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2022 [16:35]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents met in Rize
    12.05.2022 [18:36]
    5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival opened in Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of the festivalVIDEO
    11.05.2022 [23:12]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    10.05.2022 [23:00]
    Address by President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit