    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan

    23.05.2019 [21:04]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Iftar ceremony.

    The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

    Addressing the ceremony, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and guests for accepting his invitation to attend the Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

    Other speakers at the event included Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander, head of the Mountain Jews Community in Azerbaijan Milikh Yevdayev and bishop of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete.

    The head of state addressed the event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2019 [11:25]
    President Ilham Aliyev received German Bundestag delegation
    23.05.2019 [10:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Chinese foreign minister
    22.05.2019 [16:49]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of garden outside Tazapir mosque and Central Park built along Fuzuli street VIDEO
    21.05.2019 [17:10]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visits Kurdakhani settlement of Baku
    President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan