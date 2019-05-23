    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO

    23.05.2019 [21:04]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Iftar ceremony.

    The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

    Addressing the ceremony, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and guests for accepting his invitation to attend the Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

    Other speakers at the event included Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander, head of the Mountain Jews Community in Azerbaijan Milikh Yevdayev and bishop of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete.

    The head of state addressed the event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    Fifth Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council gets underway in Baku President Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting
    20.02.2019 [10:30]
    Fifth Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council gets underway in Baku
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Beylagan Museum of History and Local Lore after renovation VIDEO
    13.02.2019 [13:46]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Beylagan Museum of History and Local Lore after renovation VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Sumgayit Railway Station Complex VIDEO
    16.11.2018 [15:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Sumgayit Railway Station Complex VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated “ASAN Hayat” complex in Imishli VIDEO
    22.10.2018 [13:13]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated “ASAN Hayat” complex in Imishli VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2019 [11:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Russian minister of labour and social protection
    23.05.2019 [23:34]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended iftar ceremony
    23.05.2019 [11:25]
    President Ilham Aliyev received German Bundestag delegation VIDEO
    23.05.2019 [10:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Chinese foreign minister VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended Iftar ceremony on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan VIDEO