President Ilham Aliyev attended expanded session of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe VIDEO

Dushanbe, September 28, AZERTAC An expanded session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States has been held in Dushanbe, capital of the Republic of Tajikistan. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the session. The session featured a ceremony of signing documents.

