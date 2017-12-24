    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of first building in MIDA Hovsan Residential Complex

    24.12.2017 [09:50]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the first building in Hovsan residential complex, which is the second project of the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) under the President of Azerbaijan.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    Director of the State Housing Construction Agency Samir Nuriyev informed the head of state of construction progress at Yasamal Residential Complex, which is MIDA`s first project. The complex includes 29 multi-apartment buildings, which will provide housing for 1843 families. The complex will be fully operational in 2019.

    Hovsan Residential Complex will consist of 11 multi-apartment buildings. It will also feature two 206-seat kindergartens, a 1920-seat secondary school, mall and hospital. The complex will have its own transport infrastructure, which will be integrated in the city`s transport system.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the first building to be constructed in the complex.

