    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of first building in MIDA Hovsan Residential Complex VIDEO

    24.12.2017 [09:50]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the first building in Hovsan residential complex, which is the second project of the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) under the President of Azerbaijan.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    Director of the State Housing Construction Agency Samir Nuriyev informed the head of state of construction progress at Yasamal Residential Complex, which is MIDA`s first project. The complex includes 29 multi-apartment buildings, which will provide housing for 1843 families. The complex will be fully operational in 2019.

    Hovsan Residential Complex will consist of 11 multi-apartment buildings. It will also feature two 206-seat kindergartens, a 1920-seat secondary school, mall and hospital. The complex will have its own transport infrastructure, which will be integrated in the city`s transport system.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the first building to be constructed in the complex.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of first building in MIDA Hovsan Residential Complex VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva VIDEO
    13.10.2017 [11:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Safari Park Shamakhi VIDEO
    02.10.2017 [20:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Safari Park Shamakhi VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and his wife
    20.09.2017 [03:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and his wife
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of General Debate of 72nd Session of UN General Assembly in New York VIDEO
    19.09.2017 [20:49]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of General Debate of 72nd Session of UN General Assembly in New York VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    25.12.2017 [15:09]
    President Ilham Aliyev presented "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli VIDEO
    25.12.2017 [13:05]
    President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga telephoned President Ilham Aliyev
    25.12.2017 [11:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Russian minister of economic development VIDEO
    24.12.2017 [23:45]
    Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned President Ilham Aliyev
    President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of first building in MIDA Hovsan Residential Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of first building in MIDA Hovsan Residential Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of first building in MIDA Hovsan Residential Complex VIDEO