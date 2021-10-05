President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of joint service center of KAMAZ OJSC and Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association VIDEO

Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC

As reported earlier, on October 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to Jabrayil district.

President Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the joint service center of KAMAZ OJSC and Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association.

The head of state met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov and Deputy Director General of KAMAZ OJSC Rustam Shamsutdinov here.

Albert Karimov extended President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov’s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of the President of Tatarstan and asked the Deputy Prime Minister to extend his greetings to Rustam Minnikhanov.

The head of state recalled his meetings with Rustam Minnikhanov.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan said they landed at Fuzuli International Airport, noting that the airport was created at a high level.

They hailed the successful development of friendly relations based on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia in the economic sphere, as in all other areas.