    President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Moscow

    27.12.2017 [21:28]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC 

    On December 26, an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state was held in Moscow.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence to attend the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state.

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin greeted President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The CIS heads of state posed together for photographs.

    Speakers at the event included President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

    An official reception was hosted on behalf of President of Russia Vladimir Putin in honor of the CIS heads of state.

