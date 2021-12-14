President Ilham Aliyev attended meeting of North Atlantic Council in Brussels VIDEO

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council has been held in Brussels, capital of the Kingdom of Belgium.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

The meeting featured discussions on the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation and development of practical cooperation, Azerbaijan's contribution to the Alliance's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO in the planning analysis process and other programs, as well as Azerbaijan's role in European energy supply and regional processes.

NATO member states have once again expressed their support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders. It was noted that this position had been repeatedly stated in NATO Summit documents. NATO member states stressed the role of Azerbaijan in the Resolute Support mission. NATO officials highlighted the role of the Azerbaijani military in the evacuation of more than 120,000 civilians through Kabul airport. Azerbaijan's involvement in the operation from 2002 to 27 August 2021 and being one of the last countries to leave Afghanistan was underlined at the meeting.

The increase in the issue of operational military coordination between the troops of Azerbaijan and NATO was also pointed out.

During the event, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and answered questions from representatives of member states.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke in detail about Azerbaijan's role in the region, especially the new geopolitical situation in the region after the war, and emphasized Azerbaijan's readiness to start peace talks with Armenia, as well as preparations for the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

The head of state noted that about 20 NATO countries were importing oil from Azerbaijan. It was also noted that four countries of the Alliance, including Turkey, were importing gas from Azerbaijan and there were opportunities to expand this geography in the future. It was noted that Azerbaijan was a reliable partner in the field of energy supply and contributed to Europe's energy security through alternative sources and alternative lines.