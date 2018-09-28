President Ilham Aliyev attended official reception in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2018 [15:51]
Dushanbe, September 28, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has hosted an official reception in honor of the CIS heads of state.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the official reception.
X X X
On September 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.
