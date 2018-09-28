    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev attended official reception in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe

    28.09.2018 [15:51]

    Dushanbe, September 28, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has hosted an official reception in honor of the CIS heads of state.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the official reception.

    X X X

    On September 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attended official reception in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2018 [13:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended expanded session of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe VIDEO
    28.09.2018 [10:59]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended CIS Heads of State Council's session in limited format in Dushanbe VIDEO
    27.09.2018 [21:20]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tajikistan VIDEO
    27.09.2018 [15:46]
    Azerbaijani, Russian presidents held one-on-one meeting VIDEO