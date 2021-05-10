President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Artificial Insemination Center in Nakhchivan VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2021 [12:14]
Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of the Artificial Insemination Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the work done in the center.
