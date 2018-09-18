President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Masalli-Nematlari LLC`s rice plant

Masalli, September 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Masalli-Nematlari LLC`s rice plant.

Director of the plant Aghamirza Karimov informed the head of state of the conditions created here.

The complex occupies a total area of one hectare. The rice paddies occupy an area of 60 hectares. The construction of the plant started last November and was completed this September.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the latest technologies used to cultivate rice.

The head of state then launched the rice plant.

President Ilham Aliyev toured the plant. The facility has a monthly processing capacity of 300 tons and drying capacity of 900 tons of rice. It created 15 permanent jobs. The capacity of the plant will be doubled in the future, while the number of staff will be increased to 40.