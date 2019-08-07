President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of “Mirvari” Park Complex in Pirallahi district

Baku, August 7, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the newly built “Mirvari” Park Complex in Pirallahi district.

