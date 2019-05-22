President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of garden in front of Tazapir mosque and Central Park built along Fuzuli street

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a garden in front of Tazapir Mosque and the Central Park, which was constructed along the Fuzuli street in Yasamal district, Baku.

