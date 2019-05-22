    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of garden outside Tazapir mosque and Central Park built along Fuzuli street VIDEO

    22.05.2019 [16:49]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a garden outside Tazapir Mosque and the Central Park, which was constructed along the Fuzuli street in Yasamal district, Baku.

    The head of state and first lady were informed of the work carried out here.

    The landscaping and reconstruction work started in the former “Sovetski” area in November, 2013.

    The head of state and first lady enjoyed a panoramic view of the capital.

    Austrian Jens Hoffmann is the architect of the Central Park. There are two cafes and nine fountains in the territory of the park. Seven playgrounds were built here. The Central Park occupies an area of 20 hectares. A 347-car underground parking lot was also constructed here.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents in front of a statue of Fuzuli. The head of state and first lady familiarized themselves with the problems of citizens.

