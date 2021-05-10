President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of military aerodrome of Special Combined Arms Army VIDEO

Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has participated in the inauguration of a military aerodrome of the Special Combined Arms Army in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Commander of the Special Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the head of state.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.