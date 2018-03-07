President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new administrative building of Baku City Statistics Department
AzerTAg.az
07.03.2018 [10:24]
Baku, March 7, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new administrative building of Baku City Statistics Department of the State Statistics Committee.
The head of the state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and then viewed it.
Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created in the building.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.03.2018 [20:46]
06.03.2018 [17:17]
06.03.2018 [16:41]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
06.03.2018 [16:44]
06.03.2018 [11:25]
07.03.2018 [12:19]
07.03.2018 [12:02]
07.03.2018 [11:04]
07.03.2018 [10:29]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note