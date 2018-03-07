President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new administrative building of Baku City Statistics Department VIDEO

    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new administrative building of Baku City Statistics Department

    07.03.2018

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new administrative building of Baku City Statistics Department of the State Statistics Committee.

    The head of the state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and then viewed it.

    Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created in the building.

