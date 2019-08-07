President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Authority
AzerTAg.az
07.08.2019 [12:45]
Baku, August 7, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Authority.
