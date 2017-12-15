President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC

Sumgayit, December 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baku Steel Company LLC Rasim Mammadov informed the head of state about the work done here.

Azerbaijan Pipe-Rolling Plant was founded in 1947 and became fully operational in December, 1952, employing 12,000 people and having an annual production capacity of 1 mln tons.

The head of state launched the plant.

The plant created 531 permanent jobs, with average monthly salary being 1500 manats.

The central testing laboratory of the plant is supplied with state-of-the-art equipment produced in the US, Europe, China and Taiwan. Azerbaijan-made pipes will be exported to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania and Ukraine.

Large scale landscaping work was carried out in the territory of the plant.