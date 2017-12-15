    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO

    15.12.2017 [18:29]

    Sumgayit, December 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC.

    Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baku Steel Company LLC Rasim Mammadov informed the head of state about the work done here.

    Azerbaijan Pipe-Rolling Plant was founded in 1947 and became fully operational in December, 1952, employing 12,000 people and having an annual production capacity of 1 mln tons.

    The head of state launched the plant.

    The plant created 531 permanent jobs, with average monthly salary being 1500 manats.

    The central testing laboratory of the plant is supplied with state-of-the-art equipment produced in the US, Europe, China and Taiwan. Azerbaijan-made pipes will be exported to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania and Ukraine.

    Large scale landscaping work was carried out in the territory of the plant.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev attended ground breaking ceremony of highway to be built on Baku-Russia state border VIDEO
    07.12.2017 [10:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended ground breaking ceremony of highway to be built on Baku-Russia state border VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev launched Neftchala substation VIDEO
    24.09.2017 [11:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev launched Neftchala substation VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Shamkir-Yeni Goycha-Dagh Jayir highway VIDEO
    20.08.2017 [14:01]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Shamkir-Yeni Goycha-Dagh Jayir highway VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Zazalı-“Imamzade” complex-Ganja highway VIDEO
    19.08.2017 [17:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Zazalı-“Imamzade” complex-Ganja highway VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [15:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed "Kimyachi" Culture Palace in Sumgayit after major overhaul VIDEO
    15.12.2017 [14:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Ludwigshafen Park in Sumgayit after major overhaul VIDEO
    15.12.2017 [14:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated administrative building of YAP Sumgayit city branch VIDEO
    15.12.2017 [14:22]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC VIDEO