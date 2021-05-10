President Ilham Aliyev attended presentation of new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport VIDEO

Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC As part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in a presentation of a new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport. The head of state was informed of the runway-related works.

