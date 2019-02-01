    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev attended republican conference dedicated to Azerbaijani Youth Day VIDEO

    01.02.2019 [11:16]

    Baku, February 1, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a republican conference dedicated to the Day of Azerbaijani Youth at Baku Convention Center.

    The head of state made a speech at the event.

    The event then featured the screening of a film highlighting the youth policy.

    An award ceremony then was held.

    The conference concluded with the performance of national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

