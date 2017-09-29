    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev attended solemn ceremony on 25th jubilee of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee VIDEO

    29.09.2017 [14:10]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    A solemn ceremony marking the 25th jubilee of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the event.

    The event participants warmly welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

    The head of state, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.

    President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Janez Kocijančič then addressed the event. He presented the EOC's special awards on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of NOC to President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade.

    Then President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer addressed the ceremony. He presented the highest award of the International Judo Federation, the Gold Medal, to President Ilham Aliyev.

    The head of state thanked Janez Kocijančič and Marius Vizer for the high awards.

    The event also featured a concert program.

