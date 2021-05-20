  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev attends Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” LIVE

    20.05.2021 [17:25]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    The Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” has got underway.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attends Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” LIVE
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2021 [23:07]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    18.05.2021 [17:35]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Belarus defense minister VIDEO
    18.05.2021 [10:35]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    17.05.2021 [12:04]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    President Ilham Aliyev attends Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” LIVE