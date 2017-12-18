President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2017
18.12.2017 [10:17]
Baku, December 18, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev and first lady, member of the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee Mehriban Aliyeva are attending a ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2017 at Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC).
The head of state is making a speech at the event.
