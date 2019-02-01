President Ilham Aliyev awarded Sabir and Umud Shirinov brothers “For Bravery” medal VIDEO
Baku, February 1, AZERTAC
Following the republican conference dedicated to the Day of Azerbaijani Youth at Baku Convention Center, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with Sabir and Umud Shirinov brothers, the Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine.
The head of state awarded them “For Bravery” medal for their personal courage while saving the lives of people in danger.
