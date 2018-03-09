President Ilham Aliyev awards Internal Troops servicemen
09.03.2018 [20:33]
Baku, March 9, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to award a group of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Under the presidential Order, one person received a military rank of major general, one serviceman was awarded “Honored doctor” title, two persons were decorated with “Medal of Valor” posthumously, and 14 people received “Medal of Military Merit”.
