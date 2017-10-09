    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO

    09.10.2017 [11:38]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future.

    The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

    Speakers at the meeting included Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov, chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov, Director General of Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli.

    The President made a closing speech at the meeting.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev launched water supply project in Shamakhi VIDEO
    02.10.2017 [15:13]
    President Ilham Aliyev launched water supply project in Shamakhi VIDEO
    Masalli-Jalilabad stretch of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway inaugurated
    02.09.2017 [15:00]
    Masalli-Jalilabad stretch of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway inaugurated
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Shamkir-Yeni Goycha-Dagh Jayir highway VIDEO
    20.08.2017 [14:01]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Shamkir-Yeni Goycha-Dagh Jayir highway VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Poland for official visit
    26.06.2017 [21:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Poland for official visit
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2017 [21:07]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
    07.10.2017 [16:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin
    07.10.2017 [10:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs VIDEO
    07.10.2017 [10:40]
    Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening ceremony of Modernism and Fashion Exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center
    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives VIDEO