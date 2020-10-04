  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on liberation of Jabrayil city and 9 villages of Jabrayil district from occupation

    04.10.2020 [21:19]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    “Today, the city of Jabrayil and nine villages of Jabrayil district have been liberated from occupation. I heartily congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this historic event. I sincerely congratulate all our soldiers and officers who took an active part in the liberation of Jabrayil District and other occupied territories. As a result of their heroism and courage, our native lands have returned to us today. May Allah rest all our martyrs who died in these bloody battles in peace. May Allah sending healing to our wounded soldiers. After many years, the city of Jabrayil has been liberated. Jabrayil is ours!” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in his address to the nation.

    “Four years ago, the reconstruction of the village of Jojug Marjanly in Jabrayil District began. The heights liberated as a result of a successful operation allowed the residents the opportunity to return to the village of Jojug Marjanly in Jabrayil district. We have built a beautiful town there. I said at the opening of the settlement that Jojug Marjanli is a symbol of our invincible will. Jojug Marjanly shows that the Azerbaijani people will never put up with the occupation, and our return to other occupied lands began with Jojug Marjanly. I think that the liberation of most of Jabrayil district and the city of Jabrayil today is of special importance,” the head of state said.

