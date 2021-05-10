President Ilham Aliyev ended visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2021 [14:39]
Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
At Nakhchivan International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.05.2021 [12:32]
11.05.2021 [22:30]
10.05.2021 [23:21]
MULTIMEDIA
11.05.2021 [11:49]
11.05.2021 [00:16]
11.05.2021 [00:14]
11.05.2021 [00:11]
11.05.2021 [17:42]
11.05.2021 [13:06]
11.05.2021 [12:54]
11.05.2021 [11:20]
08.05.2021 [13:31]
08.05.2021 [11:43]
08.05.2021 [09:16]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
07.05.2021 [15:30]
05.05.2021 [14:00]
04.05.2021 [17:11]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
04.05.2021 [18:55]
04.05.2021 [15:06]
04.05.2021 [15:00]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
05.05.2021 [16:32]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note