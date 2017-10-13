President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva.

Successful development of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria bilateral relations in a number of areas, including in political, economic, humanitarian and energy ones was hailed at the meeting.

They expressed their confidence that the Bulgarian President's visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. Good potential for the expansion of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was emphasized.

They also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.